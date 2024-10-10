With Preston and the UK emerging after World War II and not only embracing a general sense of there being a national new lease of life but also revelling in the social developments of the time, the 1950s was an era of change.

From advances in the workplace, living conditions, transport networks, and in cultural touchstones like music and TV, to the continued constraints of rationing, the early 1950s was a time defined by a sense of being caught between two periods: that of WW2 and the optimistic future.

As the decade wore on, things improved. More gadgets were invented, produced, and bought, making household life easier and more advanced thanks to thing like vacuum cleaners, televisions, tape recorders, and fridges. Holidays became more affordable, with many industrial towns shutting for what was known as ‘wakes weeks’ to allow workers to head off to the seaside.

Fashion also came on leaps and bounds, with bright pastels all the rage. Life across the country and in Preston was very different indeed... take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that time below.

These pictures will have you thinking ‘I'd love to go back to see what it was like...’ in no time. Can you spot any familiar sights or even faces?

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

1 . Siemens Lamp Works, Strand Road, Preston 1953 Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening Post www.lep.co.uk National World Photo Sales

2 . Enclosing a photo of St Michael's and All Angels, Ashton, Preston, Scout Camp at Scorton in 1954. Left standing Eric Botham, Brian (do not know, me kneeling, cutting the hair of Stan Sharples. These three boys grew up together and were boyfriends of mine. I married Eric Botham as he asked me to write to him when he went into the Army. We did our courting by letter when he was in Malaga. We married in 1959 and will celebrate St Michael's School, not bad going. Pat Botham, Ashton-on-Ribble National World Photo Sales

3 . London Road. Preston Image provided by A. E. Shaw for the Cotton Town digitisation project www.cottontown.org Alfred Shaw ran a photography business with his father John, in Blackburn. Most of their photos were taken around 1900-1910. John had moved to Blackburn from East Anglia c. 1860 and worked as a blacksmith. John developed an interest in photography and he and Alfred went all over the North West of England and beyond taking scenic views. Many of these were made into postcards. Most of the Shaw collection was donated to Blackburn & Darwen Council following Alfred's death in 1954. The collection comprises approximately 1,500 glass negatives. However, their are probably many more in circulation. Just before WW1 the Shawâs sent a lot of their images to Germany to be colour tinted and because of The War they were never returned. Postcards of images that are not in the collection turn up regularly in private collections. A keen local historian worked hard to identify all the Shaw collection and transfer them to disc. When Cottontown.org was first set up in 2002 the trustees of the site took the opportunity to have them all scanned and put on the site, as they are a unique historical resource. National World Photo Sales