With Preston and the UK emerging after World War II and not only embracing a general sense of there being a national new lease of life but also revelling in the social developments of the time, the 1950s was an era of change.
From advances in the workplace, living conditions, transport networks, and in cultural touchstones like music and TV, to the continued constraints of rationing, the early 1950s was a time defined by a sense of being caught between two periods: that of WW2 and the optimistic future.
As the decade wore on, things improved. More gadgets were invented, produced, and bought, making household life easier and more advanced thanks to thing like vacuum cleaners, televisions, tape recorders, and fridges. Holidays became more affordable, with many industrial towns shutting for what was known as ‘wakes weeks’ to allow workers to head off to the seaside.
Fashion also came on leaps and bounds, with bright pastels all the rage. Life across the country and in Preston was very different indeed... take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that time below.
These pictures will have you thinking ‘I'd love to go back to see what it was like...’ in no time. Can you spot any familiar sights or even faces?
