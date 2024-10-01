I'd always get a bag of hot potatoes... 35 archive pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market down the years

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 14:07 BST

Sitting at the heart of the city, the Flag Market has been the focal point of Preston for decades.

Having hosted countless events, from markets to mass gatherings, it has also been a long-lasting meeting place, cultural landmark, and architectural wonder over the years. Here we explore our best archive pictures of historic Flag Market scenes from down the decades.

As reader Jeff Dawson says about the inimitable potato vendor Ernie Rhodes: “I used to get a bag of hot potatoes every time I went into town!”

A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980

1. Flag Market

A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980 Photo: RETRO

Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987

2. Flag Market

Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987 Photo: RETRO

In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp

3. Flag Market

In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp Photo: RETRO

Ernie Rhodes on his hot potato stall at Preston's Flag Market in 1980

4. Flag Market

Ernie Rhodes on his hot potato stall at Preston's Flag Market in 1980 Photo: RETRO

