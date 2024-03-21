Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having first opened its doors to the public back in the 1980s, Preston's iconic Fishergate Shopping Centre was originally built as part of a development to revive the western end of Preston's main street, Fishergate's southern side was built on the site of Butler Street Goods Yard, adjacent to the railway station.

Even today, the shopping centre brings back countless fond memories of weekend sprees for many a local Prestonian bargain-hunter. Recalling Fishergate back in its 1990s prime, Steven Iddon said: “I remember it being built; we already had St George’s, St John’s, Guild Hall, and miller arcade with a variety of shops - hardly any charity shops.”

Julie Rigby has similar positive memories, saying: “I worked in the hairdresser's Essanelle Now when it opened in 1987. Fab place to work. The whole centre was buzzing then.”

Others, however, were less positive, with Mike Hall pointing out that the shopping centre has “Never [been] the same since Debenhams Closed!”, while Virginia Hamilton said the 1990s was a time when “Preston had shops to go to.” Katy Hencher also asked “Did the lift work then? Never working now.”

Still, Fishergate holds many beloved memories for plenty of us - why not take a trip down memory lane and explore some of our best archive pictures from the 1990s?

