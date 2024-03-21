I worked in Fishergate Shopping Centre in 1987 and it was a fab place to work - the whole place was buzzing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having first opened its doors to the public back in the 1980s, Preston's iconic Fishergate Shopping Centre was originally built as part of a development to revive the western end of Preston's main street, Fishergate's southern side was built on the site of Butler Street Goods Yard, adjacent to the railway station.
READ MORE: 26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops
Even today, the shopping centre brings back countless fond memories of weekend sprees for many a local Prestonian bargain-hunter. Recalling Fishergate back in its 1990s prime, Steven Iddon said: “I remember it being built; we already had St George’s, St John’s, Guild Hall, and miller arcade with a variety of shops - hardly any charity shops.”
Julie Rigby has similar positive memories, saying: “I worked in the hairdresser's Essanelle Now when it opened in 1987. Fab place to work. The whole centre was buzzing then.”
Others, however, were less positive, with Mike Hall pointing out that the shopping centre has “Never [been] the same since Debenhams Closed!”, while Virginia Hamilton said the 1990s was a time when “Preston had shops to go to.” Katy Hencher also asked “Did the lift work then? Never working now.”
Still, Fishergate holds many beloved memories for plenty of us - why not take a trip down memory lane and explore some of our best archive pictures from the 1990s?
Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...
26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops
49 incredible never before seen retro pictures of Preston life in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.