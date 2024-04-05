With the North/South divide growing and investment in former mill towns in the North dwindling, some areas and buildings in Preston’s city centre have been left to rot, leading many locals to complains about eye-sores which do little for the area’s reputation.
1. Victoria Furniture & Carpet Warehouse
Victoria Furniture & Carpet Warehouse: Still displaying the classic but fading old sign on the side of a building which reads Victoria Furniture & Carpet Warehouse, this building has been boarded up for a while, with the paint also flaking heavily. Photo: Google Maps
2. Jutland Street
Jutland Street: Literally falling apart, this building on Jutland Street in Preston is the former site of Sharples Memorials, a monumental masonry business based in the city. Photo: Google Maps
3. BHS
BHS: The Fishergate branch of the collapsed fashion, furniture, and homeware chain was axed back in 2016 after the company was forced to shut down its 162 stores after a buyer could not be found for the business. Ever since the closing-down fire-sale saw items sold at half-price or less, the building has remained empty. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Spindlemakers Arms
Spindlemakers Arms: Located on Lancaster Road North, this pub was formerly part of the Thwaite's group and first appeared in the debut edition of the Good Beer Guide some 49 years ago in 1974. Th establishment closed its doors for good back in 1994 and has sat boarded up and derelict ever since. Photo: Google Maps