The 17 Preston restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and shops which failed their latest hygiene inspections

They include some well-known city centre establishments and favourite local takeaways.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT

Some 17 food outlets across Preston failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one or zero, with these businesses having received the lowest gradings in the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme after inspectors paid unannounced visits.

A score of one star out of a possible five means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management while, if a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

These gradings are essential so customers can have peace of mind that they are eating in an establishment that maintains a high standard of food safety when it comes to preparing, storing, and serving meals.

Here are the 17 Preston restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and shops with a score of one or zero in their latest inspection.

166 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DX (0 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating)

1. Nawaab Tandoori Takeaway

166 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DX (0 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps

125-126 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE (1 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating)

2. Azuma

125-126 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE (1 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps

3 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5NU (0 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating)

3. Food Plus

3 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5NU (0 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps

69 Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS (1 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating)

4. Express Deli

69 Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS (1 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating) Photo: Google Maps

