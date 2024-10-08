I remember it all too well! 25 throwback retro pictures of Preston in 2003, from Harry Potter to schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:44 BST

In 2003, the UK was undergoing significant cultural and political changes, with events and developments that would shape the nation for years to come.

It was the year the UK joined the United States in the Iraq War, sparking widespread public protests and debates. Meanwhile, Tony Blair’s government was at its peak, navigating both support and criticism.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

In popular culture, 2003 saw the rise of new music sensations, with British bands like Coldplay and The Libertines making their mark. The BBC revived Top of the Pops, while reality TV shows like Pop Idol continued to capture audiences nationwide. Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings dominated the box office, further solidifying the UK’s influence in global film production.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

In Preston, 2003 was marked by development and growth. The city was granted its official status the year before, and there was a buzz around local infrastructure projects and community events.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Football remained at the heart of local life, with Preston North End continuing to attract dedicated supporters to Deepdale, offering memorable match-day experiences.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

This archive picture collection takes you back to 2003, showcasing life, culture, and key moments in both Preston and the UK. Enjoy this nostalgic journey through a memorable era of change and excitement!

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

Recognise any faces or familiar sights?

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. Children of East Preston Moor Nook Community Centre dress for the Caribbean Carnival, Preston Photo: David Hurst

National World

Photo Sales

2. Eccleston St Mary's Primary School choir who were chosen to take part in the Lancashire Music Service Concert at Preston Guild Hall Photo: David Hurst

National World

Photo Sales

3. Jennifer Cullen, centre, with workmates who took part a sponsored sleep-over at the Littlewoods call centre, based at Tulketh Mill in Ashton, Preston. It's claimed the mill is haunted by the ghost of a young girl Photo: Ian Robinson

National World

Photo Sales

4. The Bollywood dancers at the Preston Gujarat Hindu Centre practice for the Bollydance Photo: Kevin McGuinness

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GovernmentPrestonUnited StatesCultureTony BlairNewslettersReality TVPreston North EndSupportersLancashireFootballColdplayHarry PotterSchoolsNightclubsDeepdaleBBCNewsletterNostalgiaSport
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice