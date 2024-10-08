It was the year the UK joined the United States in the Iraq War, sparking widespread public protests and debates. Meanwhile, Tony Blair’s government was at its peak, navigating both support and criticism.
In popular culture, 2003 saw the rise of new music sensations, with British bands like Coldplay and The Libertines making their mark. The BBC revived Top of the Pops, while reality TV shows like Pop Idol continued to capture audiences nationwide. Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings dominated the box office, further solidifying the UK’s influence in global film production.
In Preston, 2003 was marked by development and growth. The city was granted its official status the year before, and there was a buzz around local infrastructure projects and community events.
Football remained at the heart of local life, with Preston North End continuing to attract dedicated supporters to Deepdale, offering memorable match-day experiences.
This archive picture collection takes you back to 2003, showcasing life, culture, and key moments in both Preston and the UK. Enjoy this nostalgic journey through a memorable era of change and excitement!
