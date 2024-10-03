I loved the 1970s! Travel back in time with 25 old school pics of Preston in 1978, from Les Dawson to pubs

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 12:44 GMT

Known as the year of the Winter of Discontent, 1978 was quite the 12 months.

So take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in that heady year...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston

1. Preston in 1978

Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

2. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall

3. Preston in 1978

Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts

4. Preston in 1978

Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLes DawsonMPsPenwortham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice