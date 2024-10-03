So take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in that heady year...
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...
60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades
Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids
1 / 7