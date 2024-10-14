Preston once prided itself on having a pub for every day of the year and, while that may sadly no longer be the case given the rate at which some of the city’s most historic boozers have shut their doors, there are still a fair few which stick in the memory as being classic PNE joints. Sign up for our free newsletters now

While many have long since seen the taps run dry, some of these pubs have long and stories pasts as beloved places where avid Preston North End supporters would gather whether in hope before the match, in sorrow after a defeat, or in jubilation after a win.

Some are still going strong, but some still serve their fair share of fans to this day, with the modern days fans following PNE during the 2024/25 seasons sure to have frequented the odd establishment on this list.

These places will have you saying ‘I loved a pint here before the match’, so see if you can recognise any of these famous old boozers.

1 . And this is what the Charnock Hotel looked like on the outside - you might have even walked past it and not realised it was a pub. But on Preston North End matchdays it was always busy Photo: Neil Cross National World Photo Sales

2 . Preston North End Fans showing their emotions watching PNE V Colchester at The Sumners Pub, Watling Street Road, Preston. The team were beaten 1-0 to miss out on the automatic promotion place and went into the play-offs back in 2015 Photo: Paul Simpson National World Photo Sales

3 . If you had your doubts about the Charnock Hotel on St Annes Street in Preston being a PNE matchday pub, then a glance at this exquisite stained glass window would put your mind at ease. The Victorian mid-terraced property was another fan favourite, however it closed down in 2022, and is set to be returned to housing as it was before it started selling ale around 1870 Photo: Donna Clifford National World Photo Sales