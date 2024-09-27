The news recently broke that a new Preston secondary school is set to be built on the site of what was once Tulketh High.

Located in exactly the same place as Tulketh High, which was home to many local students until it was shut down more than 15 years ago, new school plans have been unveiled by Lancashire County Council.

The authority first mooted the Tag Lane plot as the possible location for a 600-pupil secondary last year. Since then, the crumbling building - which shut its gates in 2008 - has been demolished and cabinet members will next week be asked to give the green light to the proposal for a new school to rise up in the same spot. If approved, it will open in September 2027.

However, the move puts a question mark over the future of a site already reserved for a secondary school in Higher Bartle - part of the rapidly expanding North West Preston area - and has led to claims that the new facility is not being built where it is actually needed.

With that in mind, we decided to delve into the past and put together a collection of our best retro pictures from Tulketh High back in the day...

Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...

1 . Louise McGough, Tracy Shaw and Ian Parkinson, of Tulketh High School, make a balloon sculpture with former pupil Gary Hornbuckle during the school's industry day National World Photo Sales

2 . Retro A prize giving day event takes place at Tulketh High School,Preston September 1978 National World Photo Sales

3 . Requested by Sonja The new head of Tulketh High School, Bill Hill educ National World Photo Sales