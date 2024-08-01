I know those faces! 37 nostalgic retro pics of 1976 Preston life, including schools, North End & Ken Dodd

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 15:02 BST

As with all wonderful retro pictures, every single snap in this collection prompts a new ‘ah, do you remember...’

And so what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by flicking through our collection of the best archive pictures of Preston back in 1976? And - just like reader Michele Clayton, who says: “Wow I know all those faces” - you may just seen some sights that you recognise.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Conker Contest takes place at Market Square, Preston September 25th 1976.

1. 1976 Preston

Conker Contest takes place at Market Square, Preston September 25th 1976. Photo: Archive

John McLellan and Pamela Booth, both aged 10, enjoy the fun of a bonfire night at Preston Amounderness Round Table's bonfire at Lytham Road, Fulwood

2. 1976 Preston

John McLellan and Pamela Booth, both aged 10, enjoy the fun of a bonfire night at Preston Amounderness Round Table's bonfire at Lytham Road, Fulwood Photo: RETRO

Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa

3. 1976 Preston

Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa Photo: RETRO

A scene from "Unto Which It Shall Please God" performed by Hutton and Howick Townswomen's Guild on the first night of Preston and District Townswomen's Guild's four-day drama festival. Left to right: Marjorie Ainsworth, Joyce Savory, Joan Pickles, Muriel Corless, Mary Jasper and Doris Thompson

4. 1976 Preston

A scene from "Unto Which It Shall Please God" performed by Hutton and Howick Townswomen's Guild on the first night of Preston and District Townswomen's Guild's four-day drama festival. Left to right: Marjorie Ainsworth, Joyce Savory, Joan Pickles, Muriel Corless, Mary Jasper and Doris Thompson Photo: RETRO

Related topics:Preston