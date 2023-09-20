News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Huge collection of 47 retro pictures of life in 1970s and 1980s Broughton, from theatre and schools to celebrities

The ‘70s and ‘80s certainly were a lot of fun for a lot of people.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST

So take a trip back in time to those heady days by having a flick through our best archive pics of life in Broughton during that era.

Also, be sure to check out some of our other recent retro content…

47 incredible retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1986, including schools, weddings, and Royal Preston Hospital

31 mind-blowing retro pictures of Preston's oldest historic landmarks down the ages, from the railway station to Avenham Park

35 amazing retro pictures taking you back to early 1990s Chorley, from Princess Diana and schools to cricket at Lord's

Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling stations from the 80s Broughton Service Station

1. 1970s and 1980s Broughton

Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling stations from the 80s Broughton Service Station Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A Christmas pantomime has led to the launch of a new junior drama club involving about 30 keen youngsters. So many children said they wanted to keep acting after the Broughton Club Players' Christmas panto that it has now set up an evening meeting for them. The group is working on basic movement, play and poetry reading, improvisation and mime

2. 1970s and 1980s Broughton

A Christmas pantomime has led to the launch of a new junior drama club involving about 30 keen youngsters. So many children said they wanted to keep acting after the Broughton Club Players' Christmas panto that it has now set up an evening meeting for them. The group is working on basic movement, play and poetry reading, improvisation and mime Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Broughton High School leavers class 1985.

3. 1970s and 1980s Broughton

Broughton High School leavers class 1985. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A drama group has a record of its latest production - on video. Preston North End's video photographer John Kay came along to the Broughton Club Players' pantomime The Hurdy Gurdy Man. Thirty club members and their children were in the pantomime which was staged at the Broughton and District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton

4. 1970s and 1980s Broughton

A drama group has a record of its latest production - on video. Preston North End's video photographer John Kay came along to the Broughton Club Players' pantomime The Hurdy Gurdy Man. Thirty club members and their children were in the pantomime which was staged at the Broughton and District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChorley