How 1955 looked in Preston through 61 nostalgic scenes from railways to shops you may remember

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:24 BST

This collection of retro archive pictures from Preston in 1955 is incredible.

Depicting life as it was some 69 years in the past, it even includes a few rare images of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the city. Take a look...

Cheapside, Preston August 1955 Jackson's tailors shop occupies the corner of Cheapside and Fishergate

1. Preston, 1955

Cheapside, Preston August 1955 Jackson's tailors shop occupies the corner of Cheapside and Fishergate | National World

Preston Digital Archive H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955 Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right.

2. Preston, 1955

Preston Digital Archive H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955 Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right. | National World

1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift

3. Preston, 1955

1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift | National World

Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955

4. Preston, 1955

Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955 | National World

