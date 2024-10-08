In 1947 and 1948, life in the UK was shaped by post-war recovery and resilience. Rationing was still in place, and people focused on rebuilding their lives and communities. Despite economic challenges, there was a growing sense of optimism as Britain began to modernize.

Preston, like many towns, was marked by a strong community spirit. Local events, markets, and gatherings brought people together, providing some relief from daily hardships. Children played on the streets, while families gathered at football matches to support their beloved Preston North End, a welcome distraction from daily routines.

Nationally, 1948 was a landmark year as the NHS was established, providing free healthcare for all. This transformative moment marked a new era of social welfare and opportunity. Culturally, the era saw a revival of British film and music, with cinema and radio becoming key pastimes.

This collection of retro archive pictures offers a nostalgic glimpse into life during this pivotal period. From family scenes and local gatherings to iconic moments in Preston’s history, these images capture the resilience, joy, and changing face of life in both Preston and the wider UK during the late 1940s.

Take a step back in time and explore this fascinating era...

Recognise any faces or familiar sights?

1 . South-sea entertainers photographed backstage at the Battle of Britain Concert, Public Hall, Preston 1948 National World Photo Sales

2 . The Lancashire Record Office, County Hall, Preston 1948 The Public Searchroom, October 1948. On 15 December 1937, a petition was submitted to LCC by the Preston & Mid Lancashire branch of the Historical Association to 'sanction and establish a depository for documents of local historic interest'. It wasn't until 1940 when more immediate threats from German bombs combined with a compelling need to prevent deterioration of Quarter Session archives meant that Lancashire Record Office was officially born. These images are of the Office's first home in County Hall, Preston. Image and caption information acquired from the Lancashire County Council under the Creative Commons (Generic) 2.0 (CC by 2.0) Licence. Click Here for terms. Click Here to be directed to the Lancashire County Council Flickr image collection. National World Photo Sales

3 . Battle of Britain Celebrations, Preston, 1948 An unidentified hospital patient with attendant nurse watch the Battle of Britain concert at the Public Hall. From LEP archives National World Photo Sales