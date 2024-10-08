Exclusive collection of incredible images giving you a glimpse of Preston life in the 1940s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:12 GMT

Take a trip back in time...

In 1947 and 1948, life in the UK was shaped by post-war recovery and resilience. Rationing was still in place, and people focused on rebuilding their lives and communities. Despite economic challenges, there was a growing sense of optimism as Britain began to modernize.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Preston, like many towns, was marked by a strong community spirit. Local events, markets, and gatherings brought people together, providing some relief from daily hardships. Children played on the streets, while families gathered at football matches to support their beloved Preston North End, a welcome distraction from daily routines.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Nationally, 1948 was a landmark year as the NHS was established, providing free healthcare for all. This transformative moment marked a new era of social welfare and opportunity. Culturally, the era saw a revival of British film and music, with cinema and radio becoming key pastimes.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

This collection of retro archive pictures offers a nostalgic glimpse into life during this pivotal period. From family scenes and local gatherings to iconic moments in Preston’s history, these images capture the resilience, joy, and changing face of life in both Preston and the wider UK during the late 1940s.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Take a step back in time and explore this fascinating era...

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

Recognise any faces or familiar sights?

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. South-sea entertainers photographed backstage at the Battle of Britain Concert, Public Hall, Preston 1948

National World

Photo Sales

2. The Lancashire Record Office, County Hall, Preston 1948 The Public Searchroom, October 1948. On 15 December 1937, a petition was submitted to LCC by the Preston & Mid Lancashire branch of the Historical Association to 'sanction and establish a depository for documents of local historic interest'. It wasn't until 1940 when more immediate threats from German bombs combined with a compelling need to prevent deterioration of Quarter Session archives meant that Lancashire Record Office was officially born. These images are of the Office's first home in County Hall, Preston. Image and caption information acquired from the Lancashire County Council under the Creative Commons (Generic) 2.0 (CC by 2.0) Licence. Click Here for terms. Click Here to be directed to the Lancashire County Council Flickr image collection.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Battle of Britain Celebrations, Preston, 1948 An unidentified hospital patient with attendant nurse watch the Battle of Britain concert at the Public Hall. From LEP archives

National World

Photo Sales

4. The Market Place, Preston Sepia postcard. A Tuck Card. PN 16 Seen following the 1947 fire. Part of the old Town Hall still stands, whilst the remainder, including the bell tower has been demolished. It is a pity that at least this part could not have been retained as it lends a pleasing aspect to the square.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PeoplePrestonCommunity spiritNewslettersFilmMusicLancashirePreston North EndHistoryHealthcareNostalgiaFootballSchoolsNightclubsNHSNewsletterCultureSport
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice