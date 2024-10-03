Margaret Thatcher was in her third term as Prime Minister, implementing policies that reshaped the economy and stirred political debate. The financial "Big Bang" of 1987 transformed London into a global finance hub, but the era also saw the devastating Black Monday stock market crash, impacting businesses and livelihoods across the country.

Culturally, British music was thriving, with pop and electronic genres dominating the charts. Bands like Pet Shop Boys and Depeche Mode were influential, while the Madchester scene began to emerge in the north, blending alternative rock with dance music.

In sport, the UK celebrated successes in athletics, with figures like Linford Christie and Steve Cram achieving global recognition.

In Preston, the local community was vibrant, and football remained a focal point, with Preston North End drawing passionate support. The city was undergoing changes, with redevelopment projects bringing a modern touch to its historic roots.

This collection of archive photos captures life in Preston and the UK during this transformative period, showcasing fashion, community events, and sporting moments that defined the late 1980s, reflecting a time of change and cultural evolution.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

1 . Soap star Tony Scoggo, who plays Matty in Channel Four's popular Brookside series, joined in a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for charity. The event round Preston town centre pubs was organised by NACRO, the National Association for Care and Resettlement, whose employment training skill centre is on Longridge Road, Preston. They started at the Stanley Arms in Preston National World Photo Sales

2 . Retro Sam Alladyce at Ladbrokes Betting Shop in Preston August 1988 National World Photo Sales

3 . Here's a group of people enjoying a casino evening at Preston Grasshoppers on March 3, 1989. Do you recognise anyone? National World Photo Sales