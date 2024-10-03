Celebrities, Preston North End, Sam Allardyce, pubs, and sailors... 29 archive pics from the late 1980s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 13:45 GMT

Between 1987 and 1989, the UK experienced a dynamic period marked by political change, cultural shifts, and economic challenges.

Margaret Thatcher was in her third term as Prime Minister, implementing policies that reshaped the economy and stirred political debate. The financial "Big Bang" of 1987 transformed London into a global finance hub, but the era also saw the devastating Black Monday stock market crash, impacting businesses and livelihoods across the country.

Culturally, British music was thriving, with pop and electronic genres dominating the charts. Bands like Pet Shop Boys and Depeche Mode were influential, while the Madchester scene began to emerge in the north, blending alternative rock with dance music.

In sport, the UK celebrated successes in athletics, with figures like Linford Christie and Steve Cram achieving global recognition.

In Preston, the local community was vibrant, and football remained a focal point, with Preston North End drawing passionate support. The city was undergoing changes, with redevelopment projects bringing a modern touch to its historic roots.

This collection of archive photos captures life in Preston and the UK during this transformative period, showcasing fashion, community events, and sporting moments that defined the late 1980s, reflecting a time of change and cultural evolution.

1. Soap star Tony Scoggo, who plays Matty in Channel Four's popular Brookside series, joined in a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for charity. The event round Preston town centre pubs was organised by NACRO, the National Association for Care and Resettlement, whose employment training skill centre is on Longridge Road, Preston. They started at the Stanley Arms in Preston

National World

2. Retro Sam Alladyce at Ladbrokes Betting Shop in Preston August 1988

National World

3. Here's a group of people enjoying a casino evening at Preston Grasshoppers on March 3, 1989. Do you recognise anyone?

National World

4. Talbot Trekkers John Lee (left) and Chairman Andy Bagot (right) with the 'chariot' Marc Smith, Martin Bagot and Bryn Jackson pulled from Preston to Whitehaven to raise more than Â£3,000 for Children in Need. The lads from the New Talbot pub at Euxton near Chorley walked the 140 miles, towing their charity chariot, in six days

National World

