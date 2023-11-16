News you can trust since 1886
Birdie! 15 retro pictures of historic Preston golf clubs, from Penwortham and Longridge to Leyland and Ashton and Lea

The North West boasts some fine golf clubs.
And, what’s more, fans of the sports are blessed to have access to so many fantastic courses in the Preston area, so without further ado, here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston’s many golf clubs over the years...

1972: Golfers at Penwortham Golf Club, from left, Ted Dexter, Joe Mercer, Tom Finney, Bobby Charleton and Matt Busby

1972: Golfers at Penwortham Golf Club, from left, Ted Dexter, Joe Mercer, Tom Finney, Bobby Charleton and Matt Busby Photo: National World

The Ashton and Lea Golf Club team, which won the Fylde League and Final Challenge Trophy. Pictured (from left to right): Tony Gradwell, Walter Henery, Adrian Lewthwaite (individual prize), Bill Mawdesley, Harold Varley (team captain), Howard Wilkinson, Cyril Flynn (club captain), Steve Wilkinson, Bill Hunt and Steve Carroll

The Ashton and Lea Golf Club team, which won the Fylde League and Final Challenge Trophy. Pictured (from left to right): Tony Gradwell, Walter Henery, Adrian Lewthwaite (individual prize), Bill Mawdesley, Harold Varley (team captain), Howard Wilkinson, Cyril Flynn (club captain), Steve Wilkinson, Bill Hunt and Steve Carroll Photo: RETRO

A sponsored walk by members of Leyland Golf Club's ladies section raised hundreds of pounds for two children's charities in the Preston and Leyland areas. Above: Matthew and Kate Wareing of Charnock Richard are ready to be pushed on the sponsored walk

A sponsored walk by members of Leyland Golf Club's ladies section raised hundreds of pounds for two children's charities in the Preston and Leyland areas. Above: Matthew and Kate Wareing of Charnock Richard are ready to be pushed on the sponsored walk Photo: RETRO

