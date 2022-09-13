News you can trust since 1886
They weresharing a giggle over something - Prince Charles with Tom Finney and Bryan Gray at Deepdale, Preston
9 joyful memories when King Charles III challenged Preston football legend Sir Tom Finney to a game of Sokit

Sometimes it's those unexpected moments which create lasting memories.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:34 am

And this was one of those occasions. It goes back 25 years to when King Charles III, Prince Charles as he was, came to Preston to see the multi-million pound investments at Deepdale Road.

Aside from the formalities of the walkabout tour of the ground, it was the pictures of the prince playing table football with our own legend Sir Tom Finney which caught the photographers’ attention.

It was a rain soaked day in the middle of the British summertime but that didn’t take the shine off what was a memorable day for the club. Sir Tom, whose ball skills thrilled millions of football fans, had been brushing up his table soccer skills because there had been whispers that HRH intended to challenge him to a game on a classic old Sokit game which was ready for display at the town's new soccer museum. And by the looks of it, they had the best time – wonder who won?

1. Royal football challenge

Game was on in this photo as Tom Finney and Prince Charles enjoy a clash over table soccer

Photo: IAN ROBINSON

2. Royal challenge

Tom Finney and Prince Charles in one of the stands

Photo: JOHN HUGHES

3. Royal challenge

Last minute practice, Preston North End legend Tom Finney tries the "Sokit" table football in preparation for his game against Prince Charles at Deepdale

Photo: IAN ROBINSON

4. Football challenge

Tom Finney and Prince Charles in front of the Tom Finney Stand during the Royal visit to Preston North End

Photo: IAN ROBINSON

Prince CharlesPrestonElizabeth II
