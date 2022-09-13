And this was one of those occasions. It goes back 25 years to when King Charles III, Prince Charles as he was, came to Preston to see the multi-million pound investments at Deepdale Road.

Aside from the formalities of the walkabout tour of the ground, it was the pictures of the prince playing table football with our own legend Sir Tom Finney which caught the photographers’ attention.

It was a rain soaked day in the middle of the British summertime but that didn’t take the shine off what was a memorable day for the club. Sir Tom, whose ball skills thrilled millions of football fans, had been brushing up his table soccer skills because there had been whispers that HRH intended to challenge him to a game on a classic old Sokit game which was ready for display at the town's new soccer museum. And by the looks of it, they had the best time – wonder who won?