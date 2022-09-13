News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's 1997/98 squad
North End legends: Here's 24 pictures of your favourite Preston North End players of the 90s - how many do you remember?

The 1990s for a Preston North End was a tale of successes.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:43 am

It started with them being promoted to Division Three under John McGrath, and also saw the reign of John Beck in the management seat, followed by a revolution of the club guided by Gary Peters. Fans will certainly remember those years - and these players captured here, as many went on to become club legends and fan favourites. Stick with us for more player galleries over the next few weeks. READ MORE: Reception class starters back in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pub party night at the Prince Consort. MORE MEMORIES: Penwortham in the 80s and 90s

Kurt Nogan celebrates his goal during the Preston North End v Blackpool game at Deepdale, Preston back in 1999. Kurt made his debut for Preston North End in March 1997 and went on to make 106 appearances, scoring 31 goals before moving on to his home town club Cardiff City

Photo: Lindsey North

Preston North End stars (left to right) Greame Atkinson, Andy Saville and Ian Bryson munch through some Ashworths pies at Deepdale. All three were popular players with Atkinson starring for PNE on 86 occasions, Bryson was team captain for a time during his 151 appearances, and lastly Saville scored 30 goals in all competitions for the Lilywhites, his 29 League goals making him overall top scorer in the Third Division

Photo: Lindsey North

Running for the ball is Steve Wilkinson during the match between Greenock Morton and Preston North End at Cappielow. Wilkinson spent two seasons at Preston, where he scored 18 goals and added a Division Three championship medal to his growing collection

Photo: Ian Robinson

On the ball Costas Costantinou during the match between Preston North End and Wigan Athletic at Deepdale Preston

Photo: Ian Robinson

Gary Peters
