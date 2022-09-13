It started with them being promoted to Division Three under John McGrath, and also saw the reign of John Beck in the management seat, followed by a revolution of the club guided by Gary Peters. Fans will certainly remember those years - and these players captured here, as many went on to become club legends and fan favourites. Stick with us for more player galleries over the next few weeks. READ MORE: Reception class starters back in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pub party night at the Prince Consort. MORE MEMORIES: Penwortham in the 80s and 90s