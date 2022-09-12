Looking back to King Charles III's visits to Preston - including memories with treasured Sir Tom Finney
Yesterday Preston welcomed in King Charles III with its own proclamation ceremony in what was a historic moment for the city.
By Claire Lark
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:06 pm
And through the years, King Charles III has made several trips to Preston under his title of Prince Charles. Former pupils of Moor Park Primary School might remember him visiting the school in 1997 –you might spot yourself in the crowds. He also visited Centenary Mill, the city centre and Preston North End. There are a couple of great pictures meeting city treasure Sir Tom Finney. In 2003 he visited Chipping and Wymott Prison and also met volunteers with the Prince’s Trust. His last visit was in 2017 when he met staff and young people at BAE Systems Academy for Skills and Knowledge. The question is – will he return to Preston again as our new monarch?
In case you missed them: King Charles III's Lancashire proclamation: 18 pictures as huge crowd flocks to Preston's Flag Market
Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her Majesty’s most memorable visits to Lancashire as the nation mourns
Queen Elizabeth II: Local celebrities react to the monarch's death with heartfelt tributes from Alfie Boe, Hayley Tamaddon, Tyson Fury and Paddy McGuinness
Page 1 of 5