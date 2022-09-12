And through the years, King Charles III has made several trips to Preston under his title of Prince Charles. Former pupils of Moor Park Primary School might remember him visiting the school in 1997 –you might spot yourself in the crowds. He also visited Centenary Mill, the city centre and Preston North End. There are a couple of great pictures meeting city treasure Sir Tom Finney. In 2003 he visited Chipping and Wymott Prison and also met volunteers with the Prince’s Trust. His last visit was in 2017 when he met staff and young people at BAE Systems Academy for Skills and Knowledge. The question is – will he return to Preston again as our new monarch?