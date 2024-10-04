The era was marked by the continued recovery from World War II, with new housing developments, economic growth, and a focus on rebuilding communities. The Festival of Britain in 1951 celebrated national achievements and heralded a modern vision of the future, bringing people together to embrace a new cultural identity.

In sport, football and cricket were at the heart of British leisure, with crowds flocking to stadiums each weekend. Preston North End was a key part of the local sports scene, and Deepdale Stadium buzzed with excitement as the team competed in the Football League.

Culturally, the early 1950s saw a rise in cinema and radio as popular pastimes, and British rock and roll was starting to take shape, influencing youth culture. The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 was a defining national event, watched by millions across the country.

This collection of archive images offers a glimpse into life in the UK and Preston during this period. From family gatherings and street scenes to local events and sporting moments, the photos capture the spirit of a community rebuilding and looking forward to a brighter future.

See any familiar sights?

This fabulous football action picture comes courtesy of LP reader Ian Rigby. He writes: âIt shows the agile North End goalkeeper Jimmy Gooch watching a shot from Bolton Wanderers sail past the post. Bolton played in red shirts that day in January 1952, with the Pavilion Stand and Paddock full to overflowing. Over 38,000 saw a 2-2 draw to share the points with Tom Finney and Charlie Wayman scoring Prestonâs goals and Nat Lofthouse and ex-North Ender, Bobby Langton replying for the Wanderers. Notice the clock is at 2.45pm. I thought that it may have stopped but I found out that the game had a 2.30pm start!â Please send you nostalgic photos and memories to [email protected]

The English Electric Company Ltd., Strand Road, Preston. A view inside the west works c.1953 at construction of railcars for Ceylon.

Preston Market, June 1950 This was the first time bananas were seen in Preston since the outbreak of WW2. Image courtesy and copyright of The Lancashire Evening Post Â© www.lep.co.uk