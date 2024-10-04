53 mind-blowing exclusive pictures of Preston life back in the early 1950s, from North End to old school jobs

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:28 GMT

From 1950 to 1953, the UK was emerging from the post-war years and embracing a period of social change and optimism.

The era was marked by the continued recovery from World War II, with new housing developments, economic growth, and a focus on rebuilding communities. The Festival of Britain in 1951 celebrated national achievements and heralded a modern vision of the future, bringing people together to embrace a new cultural identity.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

In sport, football and cricket were at the heart of British leisure, with crowds flocking to stadiums each weekend. Preston North End was a key part of the local sports scene, and Deepdale Stadium buzzed with excitement as the team competed in the Football League.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Culturally, the early 1950s saw a rise in cinema and radio as popular pastimes, and British rock and roll was starting to take shape, influencing youth culture. The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 was a defining national event, watched by millions across the country.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

This collection of archive images offers a glimpse into life in the UK and Preston during this period. From family gatherings and street scenes to local events and sporting moments, the photos capture the spirit of a community rebuilding and looking forward to a brighter future.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

See any familiar sights?

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. This fabulous football action picture comes courtesy of LP reader Ian Rigby. He writes: âIt shows the agile North End goalkeeper Jimmy Gooch watching a shot from Bolton Wanderers sail past the post. Bolton played in red shirts that day in January 1952, with the Pavilion Stand and Paddock full to overflowing. Over 38,000 saw a 2-2 draw to share the points with Tom Finney and Charlie Wayman scoring Prestonâs goals and Nat Lofthouse and ex-North Ender, Bobby Langton replying for the Wanderers. Notice the clock is at 2.45pm. I thought that it may have stopped but I found out that the game had a 2.30pm start!â Please send you nostalgic photos and memories to [email protected]

National World

Photo Sales

2. The English Electric Company Ltd., Strand Road, Preston. A view inside the west works c.1953 at construction of railcars for Ceylon.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Preston Market, June 1950 This was the first time bananas were seen in Preston since the outbreak of WW2. Image courtesy and copyright of The Lancashire Evening Post Â© www.lep.co.uk

National World

Photo Sales

4. Workers at Sharpâs Commercials were proud of their new product and a sense of community quickly built up. By 1951 things were obviously going well enough that the management organised this day trip to Blackpool for the workers a common treat for workers in northern factories at the time. The location is believed to be Gosford Street off Ribbleton Lane, Preston, in front of the Minicar Factory, with the row of houses being initially used as offices by Sharpâs, but later demolished. From Lawrie Bond Microcar Man by Nick Wotherspoon

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonWorld War IICoronationFootballSportCricketPeopleNewslettersLancashirePreston North EndNostalgiaSchoolsNightclubsQueen Elizabeth IINewsletterCulture
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice