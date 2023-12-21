News you can trust since 1886
51 retro pictures of Preston in 1983, from theatre and schools to North End and Fishergate shoppers

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT

The destination: Preston in 1983. Here are a few of our best archive pictures rom life back in that heady era...

This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.

1. 1983 Preston

This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know. Photo: RETRO

Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than £700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unit

2. 1983 Preston

Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than £700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unit Photo: RETRO

Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shots

3. 1983 Preston

Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shots Photo: RETRO

Nov 27th 1983: PNE vs Watford February 1981 Preston and Watford tussle for the ball on the edge of the box The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston

4. 1983 Preston

Nov 27th 1983: PNE vs Watford February 1981 Preston and Watford tussle for the ball on the edge of the box The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston Photo: RETRO

