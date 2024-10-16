51 glamorous throwback pictures of Preston school proms & results days from back in the 2010s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 13:44 GMT

Prom is an exciting time for one and all.

Emblematic of the end of the school year, prom is all about getting dressed up, spending an evening with friends, and celebrating the onset of summer. And - as demonstrated by one reader saying: “I loved my prom!” - what could be better than all those things?

What’s more, there aren’t many more nerve-wracking times in a young student’s life than results day, so here we decided to combine both events and take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston proms and results days from the early 2010s.

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Rolling.....Penwortham All Hallows Catholic High held its leavers' prom at The Pines Hotel in Clayton-le-Woods

2. PHOTO. KEVIN McGUINNESS. From left, Charlie Saunders, Leigh Martin and Jodie Latham at the Corpus Christi Catholic Sports College Prom at Barton Grange

3. from left, Salleha Lulat, 1A 1B 1C, Shara Edgar, 2A 1C, Georgina Higson, 2A 2B, Jeremy Heywood, 3A* 1A, Connor Brown, 1A* 1A 1B, Katherine McDowall, 1A* 2A and Siobhan Diston, 3A's from Preston College with their A Level results

