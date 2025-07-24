47 evocative nostalgic pictures of Preston more than 70 years ago but you can still tell that it's our city

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Preston in 1954 was a very different city indeed.

What’s more, it’s scary to think that these pictures are all from an era before England had even won a World Cup! Nevertheless, take a trip back in time to see what things in the city looked like some 70 years ago.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

Deepdale Road

1. Preston 1954

Deepdale Road | National World

Preston railway station in 1954

2. Preston 1954

Preston railway station in 1954 | National World

3. North End fans at Wembley 1954 fa cup football fans

National World

4. Railway Bridge, Preston Image provided by A. E. Shaw for the Cotton Town digitisation project www.cottontown.org Alfred Shaw ran a photography business with his father John, in Blackburn. Most of their photos were taken around 1900-1910. John had moved to Blackburn from East Anglia c. 1860 and worked as a blacksmith. John developed an interest in photography and he and Alfred went all over the North West of England and beyond taking scenic views. Many of these were made into postcards. Most of the Shaw collection was donated to Blackburn & Darwen Council following Alfred's death in 1954. The collection comprises approximately 1,500 glass negatives. However, their are probably many more in circulation. Just before WW1 the Shawâs sent a lot of their images to Germany to be colour tinted and because of The War they were never returned. Postcards of images that are not in the collection turn up regularly in private collections. A keen local historian worked hard to identify all the Shaw collection and transfer them to disc. When Cottontown.org was first set up in 2002 the trustees of the site took the opportunity to have them all scanned and put on the site, as they are a unique historical resource.

National World

