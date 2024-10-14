39 archive pics of 1940s Preston, from Manchester United v PNE to Queen Elizabeth II

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:34 GMT

The 1940s is a world away at this point.

From the visit of soon-to-be Queen Elizabeth II and everyday labourers, to old school PNE matches and kids at school after the war, these archive pictures will whisk you back to a simple time which lies some 75 years in the rear view mirror at this stage.

The UK and Preston back in those days were recovering from WWII, putting the country back together and looking ahead to a brighter future.

Take a look at these incredible retro pictures and see if you recognise any faces or sights...

1. The Queen visits Preston March 29th 1949

2. Preston Town Hall detached pieces being broken before being taken away. March 1947

3. Amateur gardeners shopping at Preston Market on April 16 1949

4. Manchester United player Allenby Chilton (left) watches keeper Jack Crompton make a save during a cup match against Preston North End at Old Trafford, February 1948. Original Publication : Picture Post - 4516 - A Team That Deserves The Cup - pub. 1948 (Photo by William Vanderson/Picture Post/Getty Images)

