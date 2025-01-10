37 intriguing nostalgic pictures of Preston in 1988 including pubs, people and buildings

Preston was a town experiencing significant change in 1988 blending its industrial heritage with modern developments.

Culturally, Preston in 1988 reflected a growing diversity. The town embraced a rich blend of traditions, seen in its thriving arts scene, community events, and music festivals. Venues like the Preston Guild Hall hosted various concerts and performances, contributing to the town’s vibrant cultural life.

Sport played a key role in the community, with Preston North End continuing to be a major focal point. Deepdale Stadium, the club’s historic home, was still the beating heart of local football, where fans gathered to support their team through highs and lows.

Socially, the people of Preston were proud of their town’s history but also embraced the winds of change, with new housing developments and infrastructure projects reshaping the landscape.

Explore this picture collection of Preston in 1988, capturing the essence of life during a pivotal era for the town.

Storm damage to a property in Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston

Storm damage to a property in Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

