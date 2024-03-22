37 exclusive old school retro pics of 1998 Preston, from North End football fans & pubs to festivals & Miss UK

1998 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 10:28 GMT

From the Good Friday Agreement to the release of the first DVDs and the Ford Focus, it was a year that saw the ‘90s creep evermore towards the new Millennium, so here are a few of our best archive pictures from 1998 in Preston...

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...

26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops

49 incredible never before seen retro pictures of Preston life in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

27 incredible historic retro pictures of classic Preston clubs, teams, and schools sports back in 1978

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles.

1. Preston in 1998

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles. Photo: John Hughes

Photo Sales
Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final.

2. Preston in 1998

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. Photo: NEIL CROSS

Photo Sales
Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal.

3. Preston in 1998

Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal. Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales
The weird and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival could be recreated in Preston. Students at the town's Cardinal Newman College are hoping to capture the excitement and atmosphere of the globally-famous arts festival when they present Nowfest, their own six-week-long extravaganza of music, theatre, dance and painting. Pictured above are some of the students taking part

4. Preston in 1998

The weird and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival could be recreated in Preston. Students at the town's Cardinal Newman College are hoping to capture the excitement and atmosphere of the globally-famous arts festival when they present Nowfest, their own six-week-long extravaganza of music, theatre, dance and painting. Pictured above are some of the students taking part Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPubsNostalgiaLancashireLEPSchoolsPolice