34 nostalgic retro pictures of Preston in the 1990s, from chippies and Fishergate to secondary schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:24 BST

From Fishergate and local secondary schools, to your favourite old school Preston chippies... here are some classic 1990s pictures.

What better way to take a trip down memory lane than by checking out some of our best archive pictures from back in the day?

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Still fancy perusing some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

23 awesome retro pictures of 1990s Preston primary schools, from Moss Side and St. Mary’s to Highfield Priory

I can't believe it's so long ago now... 29 astonishing retro images to take you back to Preston in 1966 & 1967

I discover Preston's ancient history by exploring 31 of its most ancient landmarks with storied pasts

1. Preston high schools 1990s

National World

Photo Sales

2. Preston high schools 1990s

National World

Photo Sales

3. Fishergate 1990s

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston high schools 1990s

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsPrestonNostalgiaPrimary SchoolsHistoryLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.