28 retro pics of Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham & Chorley in the early 1980s, from old school pubs to elections

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
For many, the 1980s will seem like only yesterday, which will make the realisation that those days are now some 40 years in the rear-view mirror something of a shock.

But fear not - here we love nothing better than a trip down memory lane to explore the old school pubs, workplaces, sights, and scenes from your fondest memories. So take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston, Penwortham, Chorley, and Fulwood back in the early 1980s.

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still hankering for a bit more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...

'I had some great nights out': 29 pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

75 nostalgic retro pictures showing how much Preston Railway Station has developed and changed over the years

'I know those faces!' 37 historic retro pics of 1976 Preston, from schools to theatre, North End, and Ken Dodd

Related topics:PrestonChorleyFulwoodPenworthamNostalgiaLancashirePubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.