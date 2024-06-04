Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For many, the 1980s will seem like only yesterday, which will make the realisation that those days are now some 40 years in the rear-view mirror something of a shock.

But fear not - here we love nothing better than a trip down memory lane to explore the old school pubs, workplaces, sights, and scenes from your fondest memories. So take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston, Penwortham, Chorley, and Fulwood back in the early 1980s.

