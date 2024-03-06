Sitting in the heart of Ribbleton and boasting some top athletic facilities for the people of Preston, West View Leisure Centre was opened in 1987 and has gone on to be used by thousands of people since. Take a trip down memory lane to catch a glimpse of what the facility looked like during construction and on its big opening day.
Still looking for more retro content? Check out these other recent pieces...
21 incredible retro pictures of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
35 awesome historic retro pictures of 1992 Preston, from nightclubs and schools to football and kids
23 timeless retro pictures of ancient Preston down the decades, from demolished buildings to old school shops
33 retro pictures of classic parties and nights out at beloved Preston clubs Lava and Ignite down the years