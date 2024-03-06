25 retro pictures of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh, Broughton & Fulwood to Penwortham & Our Lady's

They say your time at school is amongst the best times of your life.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 10:32 GMT

So what better way to take a trip down the nostalgic path that is memory lane than by flicking though our best archive pictures of Preston high schools back in the ‘90s, including the likes of Our Lady’s High School, Tulketh High School and Longridge High School, amongst others…

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still on the hunt for more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces…

21 incredible retro pictures of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

35 awesome historic retro pictures of 1992 Preston, from nightclubs and schools to football and kids

23 timeless retro pictures of ancient Preston down the decades, from demolished buildings to old school shops

33 retro pictures of classic parties and nights out at beloved Preston clubs Lava and Ignite down the years

Storyteller Fran O'Boyle works on his book review with (from left) Claudia Fisher-Godwin, Heather Skachill, Marguerite Ralphs and Samantha Bentley from Penwortham Girls High School, near Preston, during book week in 1999

1. '90s Preston high schools

Storyteller Fran O'Boyle works on his book review with (from left) Claudia Fisher-Godwin, Heather Skachill, Marguerite Ralphs and Samantha Bentley from Penwortham Girls High School, near Preston, during book week in 1999 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998

2. '90s Preston high schools

Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
John Guinness, chairman of British Nuclear Fuels, and Peter Wilson of British Aerospace, meet pupil Felina Merrifield at Moor Park High School in Preston all the way back in 1996 Photo: Lorne Campbell

3. '90s Preston high schools

John Guinness, chairman of British Nuclear Fuels, and Peter Wilson of British Aerospace, meet pupil Felina Merrifield at Moor Park High School in Preston all the way back in 1996 Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998

4. '90s Preston high schools

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwoodPenwortham