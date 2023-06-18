Preston Mela 2023: 29 amazing pictures from Preston’s biggest celebration of South Asian culture
A long-standing celebration of arts, music, dance, culture, and heritage, Preston Mela was back this weekend for its 26th edition.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST
Bringing a touch of South Asian flavour to the North West, this vibrant event seeks to promote art across Preston and Lancashire, showcasing local talent and encouraging community cohesion. Take a look at a few pictures from this year’s event…
Page 1 of 8