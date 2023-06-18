News you can trust since 1886
Preston Mela 2023: 29 amazing pictures from Preston’s biggest celebration of South Asian culture

A long-standing celebration of arts, music, dance, culture, and heritage, Preston Mela was back this weekend for its 26th edition.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST

Bringing a touch of South Asian flavour to the North West, this vibrant event seeks to promote art across Preston and Lancashire, showcasing local talent and encouraging community cohesion. Take a look at a few pictures from this year’s event…

Preston Mela at Moor Park. Abhinandana Dance Academy perform

1. Preston Mela at Moor Park. Abhinandana Dance Academy perform

Preston Mela at Moor Park. Abhinandana Dance Academy perform Photo: Daniel Martino

Preston Mela at Moor Park

2. Preston Mela at Moor Park

Preston Mela at Moor Park Photo: Daniel Martino

Preston Mela at Moor Park

3. Preston Mela at Moor Park

Preston Mela at Moor Park Photo: Daniel Martino

Preston Mela at Moor Park

4. Preston Mela at Moor Park

Preston Mela at Moor Park Photo: Daniel Martino

