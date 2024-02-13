Home to some of the best chippies around, Preston can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk an source a good old fashioned chippy tea. But, delving into the past somewhat, what about the ‘90s ad ‘00s chippies from our childhoods? See if you remember a few of these… plus some are still going strong.
Still looking for more retro content? Check out these other recent nostalgic pieces...
1. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO
2. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO
3. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO
4. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies
Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington Photo: RETRO