Having opened its doors on February 5, 1910, the huge Fishergate store was Woolworths second branch and soon became a shopping hub for Prestonians. Famous for its pick 'n' mix sweets, range of products, and bright red signage, the store will remain prominent in the memories of countless locals.
But, alas, the store was closed in the late 2000s, with every single on of Woolworths' UK shops shuttering their doors in December 2008 or January 2009. Fancy one final last look around?
