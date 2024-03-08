23 nostalgic pictures of Preston's famous Woolworths store on Fishergate back in its heyday

The iconic Woolworths on Fishergate in Preston was a fixture in the city centre for almost 120 years.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT

Having opened its doors on February 5, 1910, the huge Fishergate store was Woolworths second branch and soon became a shopping hub for Prestonians. Famous for its pick 'n' mix sweets, range of products, and bright red signage, the store will remain prominent in the memories of countless locals.

But, alas, the store was closed in the late 2000s, with every single on of Woolworths' UK shops shuttering their doors in December 2008 or January 2009. Fancy one final last look around?

1. Shoopers eager to spend their money in Woolworths on Fishergate, Preston during the 60s Photo: Archive

2. Posters cover the windows telling of Woolworths' closing down sale in 2008 Photo: Donna Clifford

3. Empty shelves at the end of the very last trading day for Woolworths, which closed its Preston doors in 2008 Photo: Donna Clifford

4. Huge discounts on everything in store tried to lure last-minute shoppers into Woolworths before its closure in 2008 Photo: Becky Matthews

