23 amazing retro pictures of life in Chorley in the 1980s, from schools & elections to sports & kids

Who remembers the 1980s?

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:56 GMT

Why not take a trip down memory lane to reminisce about what life looked like back in 1980s Chorley...

1. Dogs lovers have launched a scheme in Lancashire schools which they hope will stop animals being abandoned on the street. Special training in looking after dogs was given to pupils at Primrose Hill county primary school in Euxton, near Chorley

2. RETRO Elections in Wigan 1983 A polling station on Chorley Road Standish

3. Retro Competitors get under there starters order for the Chorley Fun Run Sept 1983

4. Retro *1989 Local* Pupils from Southlands High School, Chorley, work with a representative from Industry to create a business plan as part of the schools 'Industry Day'

Related topics:NostalgiaChorley