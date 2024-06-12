22 old school retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1988 and 1989, from Sam Allardyce to pubs

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2024, 15:41 BST

Preston in the late 1980s: it was a time when Sam Allardyce lived in the city, so safe to say things were interesting.

Take a look at some of our very best retro archive pictures from those heady days here.

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Still fancy perusing some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

23 awesome retro pictures of 1990s Preston primary schools, from Moss Side and St. Mary’s to Highfield Priory

I can't believe it's so long ago now... 29 astonishing retro images to take you back to Preston in 1966 & 1967

I discover Preston's ancient history by exploring 31 of its most ancient landmarks with storied pasts

1. All the nice girls love a sailor and Lindsay Dean is no exception. And all the sailors aboard HMS Inskip, near Preston, have fallen for 19-year-old Lindsay, who comes from Whalley, as they voted her Miss HMS Inskip for 1988

National World

Photo Sales

2. Retro Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

National World

Photo Sales

3. Girls from a Preston dance school are rehearsing hard for a big moment on stage with a professional ballet company. The girls, all members of the Barbara Saunders-Jones Dance School, Fulwood, have been chosen to supplement the Lewis London Ballet Company when it performs Sleeping Beauty at the Charter Theatre. Girls taking part are: Emma Arkwright, Catherine Anticliffe, Lisa McDade, Amy Craig, Jennifer Stirrup, Joanne Taylor, Marie Cuffe, Sarah Green, Helen Carter, Janine Cunnington, Helen Latham, Elizabeth Barber and Nicola Crossley

National World

Photo Sales

4. Shoppers in Preston were entertained by the town's award-winning youth marching band. The Avenger Corps staged musical displays on the flag market. The corps, who won third prize in the British Drum Corps Championships 'A' class final, went through their paces for nearly four hours

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPubsNostalgiaSam AllardycePrimary SchoolsHistoryLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.