1. All the nice girls love a sailor and Lindsay Dean is no exception. And all the sailors aboard HMS Inskip, near Preston, have fallen for 19-year-old Lindsay, who comes from Whalley, as they voted her Miss HMS Inskip for 1988
National World
2. Retro Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988
National World
3. Girls from a Preston dance school are rehearsing hard for a big moment on stage with a professional ballet company. The girls, all members of the Barbara Saunders-Jones Dance School, Fulwood, have been chosen to supplement the Lewis London Ballet Company when it performs Sleeping Beauty at the Charter Theatre. Girls taking part are: Emma Arkwright, Catherine Anticliffe, Lisa McDade, Amy Craig, Jennifer Stirrup, Joanne Taylor, Marie Cuffe, Sarah Green, Helen Carter, Janine Cunnington, Helen Latham, Elizabeth Barber and Nicola Crossley
National World
4. Shoppers in Preston were entertained by the town's award-winning youth marching band. The Avenger Corps staged musical displays on the flag market. The corps, who won third prize in the British Drum Corps Championships 'A' class final, went through their paces for nearly four hours
National World
