... to 1980s Penwortham. And, while it may seem like just yesterday for many readers, the 80s are getting on for 40 years ago at this point. Why not enjoy a trip down memory lane by checking out our best archive pictures from that beloved era.
Still looking for more retro content? Check out these other recent nostalgic pieces...
31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs
Huge collection of 37 incredible retro pictures of Preston streets, cars, and shops to take you back to 1967
23 retro pictures of Leyland town centre in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s as Bodycare & Lidl close local stores
1 / 6