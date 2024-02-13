News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

21 old school retro pictures to take you back to 1980s Penwortham, from babies & schools to sports clubs

Take a trip back in time...

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT

... to 1980s Penwortham. And, while it may seem like just yesterday for many readers, the 80s are getting on for 40 years ago at this point. Why not enjoy a trip down memory lane by checking out our best archive pictures from that beloved era.

Still looking for more retro content? Check out these other recent nostalgic pieces...

31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs

Huge collection of 37 incredible retro pictures of Preston streets, cars, and shops to take you back to 1967

23 retro pictures of Leyland town centre in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s as Bodycare & Lidl close local stores

1. Looking Back Andrea Fellows of Penwortham,four,shows her sister Carmen,18 months and friend,Michelle Cox of penwortham,the technique of egg throwing April 1986

Photo Sales

2. Basketball is making great strides in and around Preston and a total of 12 clubs now compete every winter week in the Preston Basketball League. The most successful club is Penwortham - pictured above

Photo Sales

3. The triumphs of All Hallows RC High School in the South Ribble Schools Athletics Championships are turning into a long-running saga. The Penwortham school made it four overall wins in succession when they took the honours in this year's championships. The athletics team are pictured with their trophies

Photo Sales

4. Youngsters stretched their vocal chords in a sing-along money-raiser for a trip to the zoo. Almost 80 children from Middleforth Play Group at Penwortham, aged three and four, sang to their hearts' content in the week-long sponsored sing-song of famous nursery rhymes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLancashirePreston