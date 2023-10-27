19 long lost retro pictures of Preston's Haslam Park down the decades, from the aviary in the 1930s to the baths in the 1950s
In 1908, Miss Mary Haslam gifted some 46 hectares of land to the Preston Corporation to be used for a public park or recreation ground in memory of her father. With her wishes respected, the resulting haven was Haslam Park, which has boasted facilities such as a bowling green, an aviary, a swimming pool, and sprawling green areas over the decades. Check out some of our best archive pictures of the park down the decades.
Fancy some more retro? Check out these recent pieces…
37 historic retro pictures to take you back to 1960s Preston, including cinemas, pubs, and St George's Centre
51 incredible retro pictures of Preston life in 1983, from theatre and schools to North End and Fishergate shoppers
29 fantastic retro pictures of fun-filled times down the years at The Stanley Arms in Preston as the pub closes its doors