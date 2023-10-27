News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

19 long lost retro pictures of Preston's Haslam Park down the decades, from the aviary in the 1930s to the baths in the 1950s

The history behind Haslam Park is fascinating.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST

In 1908, Miss Mary Haslam gifted some 46 hectares of land to the Preston Corporation to be used for a public park or recreation ground in memory of her father. With her wishes respected, the resulting haven was Haslam Park, which has boasted facilities such as a bowling green, an aviary, a swimming pool, and sprawling green areas over the decades. Check out some of our best archive pictures of the park down the decades.

Fancy some more retro? Check out these recent pieces…

37 historic retro pictures to take you back to 1960s Preston, including cinemas, pubs, and St George's Centre

51 incredible retro pictures of Preston life in 1983, from theatre and schools to North End and Fishergate shoppers

29 fantastic retro pictures of fun-filled times down the years at The Stanley Arms in Preston as the pub closes its doors

The swimming pool on Haslam Park was a popular place to be - this image was taken in 1939. Courtesy of John Swindells and the Preston Past and Present Facebook group

1. Haslam Park

The swimming pool on Haslam Park was a popular place to be - this image was taken in 1939. Courtesy of John Swindells and the Preston Past and Present Facebook group Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Swimmers gather on the side of the pool ready to jump in at Haslam Park in Ashton. Picture courtesy of John Swindells and the Preston Past and Present Facebook group

2. Haslam Park

Swimmers gather on the side of the pool ready to jump in at Haslam Park in Ashton. Picture courtesy of John Swindells and the Preston Past and Present Facebook group Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Mandy Nelson of Cedar Avenue, Ashton, pictured with two budgies at the aviary in Haslam Park. She was a regular visitor to see and feed the birds when this image was taken in 1983

3. Haslam Park

Three-year-old Mandy Nelson of Cedar Avenue, Ashton, pictured with two budgies at the aviary in Haslam Park. She was a regular visitor to see and feed the birds when this image was taken in 1983 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Getting ready to make a splash in the swimming pool via the big slide. This image is from 1958 and shows the baths as a popular choice for many residents of Preston

4. Haslam Park

Getting ready to make a splash in the swimming pool via the big slide. This image is from 1958 and shows the baths as a popular choice for many residents of Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Preston