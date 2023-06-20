19 astounding throwback retro pics of Fishergate in Preston's busy city centre down the decades

By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:01 BST

From shopping to food, entertainment to business, it all happens on Fishergate.

And so, when it comes to Preston’s city centre, there really is only one place to start, and that’s with Fishergate. So take a look at a few of the best pictures of the area from down the ages...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

It's the end of an era as work begins on the demolition of the former Fishergate premises of the Lancashire Evening Post. The site, which was the home of the Evening Post and its associated papers for 102 years, is being cleared to allow the development of a new shopping complex.

1. Fishergate through the ages

It's the end of an era as work begins on the demolition of the former Fishergate premises of the Lancashire Evening Post. The site, which was the home of the Evening Post and its associated papers for 102 years, is being cleared to allow the development of a new shopping complex. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fishergate, Preston. Supplied by Trevor Kirkham, Preston Historical Society.

2. Fishergate through the ages

Fishergate, Preston. Supplied by Trevor Kirkham, Preston Historical Society. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service

3. Fishergate through the ages

Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed.

4. Fishergate through the ages

These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSt Andrews
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice