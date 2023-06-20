And so, when it comes to Preston’s city centre, there really is only one place to start, and that’s with Fishergate. So take a look at a few of the best pictures of the area from down the ages...
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
It's the end of an era as work begins on the demolition of the former Fishergate premises of the Lancashire Evening Post. The site, which was the home of the Evening Post and its associated papers for 102 years, is being cleared to allow the development of a new shopping complex. Photo: RETRO
Fishergate, Preston. Supplied by Trevor Kirkham, Preston Historical Society. Photo: Submit
Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service Photo: RETRO
These Preston shoppers could not believe their eyes when a skip full of old stock was dumped outside of the Occasions store in Fishergate. The haul included note books, Christmas cards and old pens. They were thrown out the day after the shop closed. Photo: RETRO