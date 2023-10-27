News you can trust since 1886
17 historic retro pictures of the old Toys ‘R’ Us store in Preston before it closed its doors for good

For many ‘90s and ‘00s kids, there was little else that compared to a weekend trip to Toys ‘R’ Us.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST

A treasure trove of all the games and goodies you could dream of, it was a modern-day Aladdin’s Cave. But, with the Preston branch having sadly closed in 2018, Toys ‘R’ Us has unfortunately descended into the realms of nostalgia for many now. And what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by have a look through our best archive pictures of the shop in its heyday.

The Toys R Us super store which opened its doors in Preston in 1989

The Toys R Us super store which opened its doors in Preston in 1989 Photo: RETRO

Hoards queued outside to try out the new Xbox games console, seen here on display at Toys R Us in Deepdale, Preston

Hoards queued outside to try out the new Xbox games console, seen here on display at Toys R Us in Deepdale, Preston Photo: RETRO

Here's what Toys R Us looked like on Deepdale Retail Park shortly before its closure in 2018

Here's what Toys R Us looked like on Deepdale Retail Park shortly before its closure in 2018 Photo: RETRO

Craig Campbell, 10 (left) and Daniel Kennedy, 11, prepare to battle at the Bey-blades Championship at Toys R Us, Preston in 2003

Craig Campbell, 10 (left) and Daniel Kennedy, 11, prepare to battle at the Bey-blades Championship at Toys R Us, Preston in 2003 Photo: RETRO

