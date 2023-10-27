17 historic retro pictures of the old Toys ‘R’ Us store in Preston before it closed its doors for good
A treasure trove of all the games and goodies you could dream of, it was a modern-day Aladdin’s Cave. But, with the Preston branch having sadly closed in 2018, Toys ‘R’ Us has unfortunately descended into the realms of nostalgia for many now. And what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by have a look through our best archive pictures of the shop in its heyday.
