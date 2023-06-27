News you can trust since 1886
17 historic pictures of Preston’s iconic St Walburge's Church from the early 1900s

St Walburge's Church defines Preston’s skyline.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Built in the mid-19th century to a design by the Gothic Revival architect Joseph Hansom, St Walburge's Church is famous for boasting the tallest spire of any parish church in England. A Grade I listed building, the church is dedicated to Saint Walpurga, an English saint who was born in 710 AD and who, with her two brothers, St Willibald and St Winibald, went to Germany as a missionary, earning a reputation for her miraculous healing abilities. Take a look at a few historic images of St Walburge's Church from the early 1900s...

St. Walburge's Church, Preston. Taken from Weston Street

1. St. Walburge's Church

St. Walburge's Church, Preston. Taken from Weston Street Photo: PDA

St. Walburge's Church, Preston. 1939 May Queen

2. St. Walburge's Church

St. Walburge's Church, Preston. 1939 May Queen Photo: PDA

St. Walburge's Church Parade for the 1929 Anniversary Celebrations

3. St. Walburge's Church

St. Walburge's Church Parade for the 1929 Anniversary Celebrations Photo: PDA

St Walburge's Preston - Black and white postcard by George Devey showing the Altar decorations.

4. St. Walburge's Church

St Walburge's Preston - Black and white postcard by George Devey showing the Altar decorations. Photo: PDA

