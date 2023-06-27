17 historic pictures of Preston’s iconic St Walburge's Church from the early 1900s

Built in the mid-19th century to a design by the Gothic Revival architect Joseph Hansom, St Walburge's Church is famous for boasting the tallest spire of any parish church in England. A Grade I listed building, the church is dedicated to Saint Walpurga, an English saint who was born in 710 AD and who, with her two brothers, St Willibald and St Winibald, went to Germany as a missionary, earning a reputation for her miraculous healing abilities. Take a look at a few historic images of St Walburge's Church from the early 1900s...