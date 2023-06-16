17 historic images of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney receiving the Freedom of Preston Borough
In 1979, Preston paid tribute to its favourite son.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Famed for his genius footballing skills, his charity work, and his local businesses, Sir Tom Finney was the recipient of the Freedom of the Borough some two decades after he retired from football. As Preston Council honoured Sir Tom, the chamber was packed with admiring onlookers keen to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, which saw Preston North End’s greatest ever player presented with a rare silver casket and illuminated scroll. Take a look at a few pictures from that fateful day…
In other retro news…
15 retro pictures of Preston hospitals, including Royal Preston Hospital, Mount Street Hospital, and Whittingham Hospital
Page 1 of 5