17 historic images of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney receiving the Freedom of Preston Borough

Famed for his genius footballing skills, his charity work, and his local businesses, Sir Tom Finney was the recipient of the Freedom of the Borough some two decades after he retired from football. As Preston Council honoured Sir Tom, the chamber was packed with admiring onlookers keen to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, which saw Preston North End’s greatest ever player presented with a rare silver casket and illuminated scroll. Take a look at a few pictures from that fateful day…