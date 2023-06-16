News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

17 historic images of Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney receiving the Freedom of Preston Borough

In 1979, Preston paid tribute to its favourite son.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Famed for his genius footballing skills, his charity work, and his local businesses, Sir Tom Finney was the recipient of the Freedom of the Borough some two decades after he retired from football. As Preston Council honoured Sir Tom, the chamber was packed with admiring onlookers keen to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, which saw Preston North End’s greatest ever player presented with a rare silver casket and illuminated scroll. Take a look at a few pictures from that fateful day…

In other retro news…

Preston North End: 17 retro images of PNE's Deepdale stadium from the 1980s

15 retro pictures of Preston hospitals, including Royal Preston Hospital, Mount Street Hospital, and Whittingham Hospital

Arise, Sir Knight! 42 retro pictures of the now-derelict Camelot Theme Park in the 1980s and 1990s

Tom Finney holding his Freedom of the Borough silver casket with his wife Elsie

1. Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

Tom Finney holding his Freedom of the Borough silver casket with his wife Elsie Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

2. Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

3. Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

4. Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney

Freedom of the Borough for Preston North End legend Tom Finney Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PrestonPreston North EndFreedom of the Borough