This eclectic mix of photos take us back to Preston in bygone days.

From Whit Walks at Flag Street, to Fishergate, Friargate and snowy roads, they are a window on the past.

Hough Lane, Leyland

Hough Lane, Leyland | National World

Preston's Whitsuntide Fair at Flag Market

Preston's Whitsuntide Fair at Flag Market | National World

Difficult to imagine, but this old photograph depicts what is now the A6 between Fulwood and Broughton

Difficult to imagine, but this old photograph depicts what is now the A6 between Fulwood and Broughton | National World

If you think the weather has been getting a bit nippy of late, take a look at Watkin Lane, Tardy Gate, in the 1950s

If you think the weather has been getting a bit nippy of late, take a look at Watkin Lane, Tardy Gate, in the 1950s | National World

