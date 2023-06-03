News you can trust since 1886
Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946
Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

13 historic pictures of Preston’s Avenham Park, from Victory in Europe Day to the 1860s

Designed and built in the 1860s, Avenham Park is one of Preston’s most iconic landmarks.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

From The Belvedere and The Swiss Chalet to the Japanese Garden and the Riverside Walk, it features some truly iconic local sights, not to mention the fact that it plays host to some of the city’s biggest and best-attended events. What’s more, it’s been popular from its very inception, as evidenced by this handful of images of Avenham Park from over the decades…

Preston's Hindu community turns out in glorious sunshine for a procession to mark the visit of a famous Indian holy man - His Divine Holiness Shree Pamukh Swami. The mood of the procession was one of celebration, as the 700 marchers set off from near Avenham Park to walk to the Hindu centre in South Meadow Lane. At the rear of the parade came these young Hindu girls carrying coconuts, a sacred fruit to the Hindus, as a sign of greeting to their leader

1. Preston's Hindu community turns out in glorious sunshine for a procession to mark the visit of a famous Indian holy man - His Divine Holiness Shree Pamukh Swami.

Preston's Hindu community turns out in glorious sunshine for a procession to mark the visit of a famous Indian holy man - His Divine Holiness Shree Pamukh Swami. The mood of the procession was one of celebration, as the 700 marchers set off from near Avenham Park to walk to the Hindu centre in South Meadow Lane. At the rear of the parade came these young Hindu girls carrying coconuts, a sacred fruit to the Hindus, as a sign of greeting to their leader

The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend

2. Holidaymakers on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park

The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend

Avenham Park

3. Avenham Park

Avenham Park

Avenham Park during the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival.

4. Easter Monday egg-rolling festival

Avenham Park during the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival.

