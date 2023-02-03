News you can trust since 1886
10 music artists and pop stars who performed in Preston before they hit the big time - including Ed Sheeran and David Guetta

These pop stars, bands and musicians have all achieved incredible success. And Preston was a stop-off on their way to stardom.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:15am

Ed Sheeran at the Mad Ferret, Coolio performing in someone’s living room and the Spice Girls at Avenham Park, the year their debut hit Wannabe shot straight to the top of the charts. You heard them all here first…

1. Before they hit the big time

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston, 2011. This was the year when his debut single The A Team was released

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Before they hit the big time

Spice Girls putting life and soul into the performance in the Avenham Park concert in 1996. This was the year they released their debut single Wannabe

Photo: Terry Bromley

3. Before they hit the big time

Calvin Harris who performed at a huge 10 day festival in Preston which showcased up and coming musical talent in 2007

Photo: Becky Matthews

4. Before they hit the big time

Dizzee Rascal who performed in Preston in 2006

Photo: Submit

