23 films and TV shows you probably didn't know were filmed in Lancashire - from Casanova to Peaky Blinders

Whether it's working class industrial backdrops, imposing castles, rolling hills or beaches, Lancashire has it all.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:16pm

Which is why so many film crews regularly descend on the county to make great movies and TV shows, like the ones featured here. Did you see the film crews? READ MORE: Look back at Preston’s historic Flag Market. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: See Preston’s covered market through the years. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of old Preston shops

1. Filmed in Lancashire

Hoghton Tower, near Preston, became St Hilda's Orphanage, in Birmingham for an episode of the BBC's Peaky Blinders

Photo: BBC

2. Filmed in Lancashire

Love it or hate it, but the producers of IP Man 4 seemed to like it as they were seen filming at Preston Bus Station

Photo: Simon Smallwood

3. Filmed in Lancashire

The 2016 dark fantasy A Monster Calls was partly filmed at Colne Valley High School

Photo: Press Association

4. Filmed in Lancashire

Dave Spikey and Johnny Vegas during filming of comedy series Dead Man Weds at Withnell Fold Mill, near Chorley

Photo: Ian Robinson

