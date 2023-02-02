News you can trust since 1886
20 treasured photos of teachers who taught a generation of school kids in the heart of Preston in the 90s

These brilliant pictures celebrate the teachers at Preston schools – primary and high – in the 1990s.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 7:59am

They were the anchors of the classrooms, the ones kids looked up to and their invaluable work underpinned the education of thousands of Preston children. We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured? READ MORE: Look back at Archbishop Temple High School through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Walk the corridors of Penwortham’s All Hallows RC School again. MORE MEMORIES: Retro pictures of Ashton High School in the 90s and 00s

1. Treasured Preston teachers

You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice

Photo: John Hughes

2. Treasured Preston teachers

John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Treasured Preston teachers

Pond life... Tulketh High School year 8 pupils in Preston (from left) Michelle Helm, Lauren Hopkins, Charlotte Birmingham and Colette Mason, are shown a discovered pond in the school grounds by science teacher Therese Scott

Photo: John Hughes

4. Treasured Preston teachers

St. Matthews Primary School deputy head and class teacher Jean Parry with pupils Abubakar Javed, Mohammed Nawaz and Amnia Anwar

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

