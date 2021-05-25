Lancaster museums set to re-open their doors for exhibitions

In preparation for the re-openings, museum staff have been working hard behind the scenes putting measures in place to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable visit.

The first to open is the Maritime Museum on St George’s Quay, with the Memorial to Zong exhibition. The exhibition which is being shown in the Custom House features work by Turner prize-winning artist, Lubaina Himid CBE and one of Britain’s most celebrated black contemporary artists.

The exhibition is open for private viewings (Wednesday to Saturday) until Saturday May 29. The rest of the Custom House will re-open for pre-booked visits on Wednesday, June 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City Museum in Lancaster.

To book a viewing of the Memorial to Zong exhibition, or a visit to the Custom House when it fully re-opens, call the Maritime Museum on 01524 382264 or email [email protected]

On Wednesday, June 2, Lancaster’s City Museum in Market Square will re-open for pre-booked visits to two exhibitions in the ground floor galleries - Lancastrians of Science, which uncovers Lancaster’s rich heritage of scientific discovery and District Lines which is all about Lancaster’s railways.

Visits to the exhibitions at Lancaster City Museum can be booked from Monday (May 24) by phoning 01524 64637 or emailing [email protected]

More information on when Lancaster’s museums will re-open as normal without the need to book, will be available in due course.

Lancaster Maritime Museum. Photo Neil Cross

Details on the re-opening of Lancashire County Council’s Judges’ Lodges Museum can be found at www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums

Carolyn Dalton, Museums Development Manager, said: “Whilst the re-opening of our museums is hugely exciting, our number one priority is to ensure everyone wanting to explore our district’s fabulously interesting past, can do so safely.

“We hope that ahead of the doors fully re-opening in June, everyone takes full advantage of the exhibitions on offer and enjoys a taste of all the great things to come.”

All opening plans and safety measures in place are subject to possible change and will be in line with government guidance. Face coverings will need to be worn to enter the museums.