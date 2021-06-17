Royal Preston Hospital suspends visits due to 'rising levels' of Covid cases

On Monday (June 14), family members of those in hospital reported that they had been turned away from certain wards, with staff explaining that there had been an 'outbreak' of the Delta variant of Covid-19

The Post had asked Lancashire Teaching Hospitals for details, but the hospital had declined to comment.

But today (Thursday, June 17), the hospital trust has confirmed that visiting hours have been suspended on all adult inpatient wards until further notice.

Patients at Royal Preston Hospital have been told they can no longer have visitors due to the rising number of Covid cases on its wards

A message on its website says the ban on visits came into effect yesterday (Wednesday) and is due to "the rising levels of Covid-19 in the local area and within our hospitals".

It says: "Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has taken the difficult decision to suspend adult inpatient visiting until further notice.

"We will review these arrangements on a regular basis and in the context of the environment we are providing care in

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding at this challenging time."

The ban even applies to those visitors who are able to provide a negative lateral flow test result prior to visiting.

The hospital says it will instead offer patients and their relatives the option of Facetime (and other video call services) to speak with their loved ones. It says this can be organised by speaking directly with the staff on each ward.

But some exceptions do apply, including for those patients receiving 'End of Life Care'. The hospital said a maximum of two nominated people from the patients' bubble can still visit.

Exceptions have also been made for those visiting patients with additional support needs, as well as the children's ward and maternity and neonatal units.

You can find a full list of the visiting arrangements and exceptions here.

