This is where you can find the Covid vaccine bus in Preston each day this week

From today (Monday, June 14) to Sunday, June 20, those who have yet to be vaccinated will be offered their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS mobile clinic.

The vaccine bus will be based at different sites across the city throughout the week, including Deepdale Retail Park, Flag Market and Cardinal Newman College.

No appointment is needed. Those seeking a jab can just walk-in during the opening hours listed below for each site.

The vaccine bus will be based at different sites across Preston this week, including Deepdale Retail Park, Flag Market and Cardinal Newman College. Pic credit: Getty

Hot weather is forecast this week and queues are expected due to demand for the vaccine. Therefore, those organising the mobile vaccinations are advising people to come prepared with a drink and sunscreen if needed, as there may be a wait when you arrive.

The NHS said the mobile facility "makes getting your jab easier and more convenient", and says clinicians will be on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.

You can find the mobile vaccine clinic at the following locations:

Monday, June 14 - Morrisons, Deepdale, Blackpool Rd, Preston (PR1 6US)

Cardinal Newman College is one of the sites that will host the mobile vaccine clinic, with the bus stationed at the nearby Herschell Street car park on Wednesday (June 16)

9am – 1pm, 2pm – 6.30pm

Wednesday, June 16 - Cardinal Newman College, Preston (Herschell Street car park, PR1 3QU)

9am – 12:30pm, 1.30pm – 5pm

Thursday, June 17 - Preston Flag Market, City Centre, PR1 2PP

9am – 12:30pm, 1.30pm – 5pm

Friday, June 18 - Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston, PR1 7NB

9am – 12.30pm, 1.30pm – 5pm

Saturday, June 19 - Preston Flag Market, City Centre, PR1 2PP

9am – 12.30pm, 1.30pm – 5pm

Sunday, June 20 - Morrisons, Deepdale, Blackpool Rd, Preston, PR1 6US

9am – 1pm, 2pm – 6.30pm

Who is eligible for a vaccine?

The mobile clinics are open to anyone aged 18 and over, subject to eligibility. Anybody who is eligible and living or working in Preston and surrounding areas, as well as anybody with a caring responsibility for somebody else who lives in the local area, can access a vaccination via the mobile site.

The eligibility criteria is as follows:

- Aged 18 and over with an underlying health condition that puts them at increased risk

- Aged 18 and over AND living, caring or working with anyone with an underlying health condition that puts them at increased risk

- Aged 25 and over

- Health and Social Care staff

- Any carers – paid or unpaid. You will not be asked for proof as unpaid carers are eligible.

