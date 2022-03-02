Preston's Sue Ryder Neurological Centre wants permission for more parking spaces
The Preston health charity wants permission to expand its base.
An application was submitted by bosses at Sue Ryder Neurological Centre in Teal Avenue, Preston.
The submission includes the siting of two temporary storage containers for three years and three car parking spaces.
Planning officers at Preston City Council have approved the application.
In their ruling, planners said: "The permanent use of land and siting of two shipping containers at this location would not be acceptable.
“The development is of a temporary nature and unsuitable for the permanent development of the site.”