Future of Preston and Bamber Bridge Sainsbury’s cafes confirmed following announcement of closures
200 store cafes will be closed in total, see the list of the remaining cafes below.
The future of Preston and Bamber Bridge Sainsbury’s cafes have been confirmed after the supermarket chain announced it is closing down 200 of its in-store cafes.
The cafe’s in the Preston Superstore Bamber Bridge will not be among those being axed in Spring as part of the national programme of closures.
Both cafe’s will remain open between 8-5pm every day, apart from 10-3:30 on Sundays in Bamber Bridge and 10:30-16:00 in Preston.
As a result of the 200 closures, 2,000 workers' jobs are under threat but Sainsbury's says anyone who loses their job will be prioritised for vacant roles in its stores.
A total of 67 cafes will remain open, while the company reviews its dining operations.
The cafe closures are part of a wider move to transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offers from stores.
To replace the axed cafes, Sainsbury's has proposed to open 30 new restaurant hubs in its stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group, which owns Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed’s Diner and Carluccio's, and 30 Starbucks sites in stores as part of a plan to roll out its dining offering in 250 stores over the next three years
Sainsbury’s is also making changes to how it runs bakeries in 54 stores and launching consultations with staff about plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores.
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer, said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month. We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time. Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.
“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler. We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”
In April last year, Sainsbury’s said 1,200 jobs were at risk from plans to stop baking products in some stores, while it cut around 3,500 jobs due to the closure of fresh meat and fish counters in November 2020.
Sainsbury’s has released a list of all the cafe’s that will remain open, those not featured are set for the axe:
Fosse Park
Truro
Rustington New
Scarborough
Marsh Mills
Waterlooville
Penzance
Springfield
Godalming
Bognor Regis
Kings Lynn Hardwick
Thanet Westwood Cross
Lincoln
Ely
Warren Heath
Durham
Monks Cross
Emerson Grn
Castle Point
Bamber Bridge
Longwater Lane
Hazel Grove
Weedon Rd
Morecambe
Leicester North
Nantwich
Pepper Hill
Chichester
Hereford
Bury St.Edmunds
Larkfield
Cheadle (Cheshire)
Cannock
Rugby
Hedge End
Harrogate
Sedlescombe Rd
Pinhoe Road
Barnstaple
Hempstead Valley
Bridge Mead
Wakefield - Marsh Way
Swadlincote
Torquay
Talbot Heath
Isle Of Wight
Darlington
Harlow
Leek
Dewsbury
Marshall Lake
Whitchurch
Macclesfield
Winterstoke Rd
Preston
Didcot
Christchurch
Denton
Stroud
Keighley
Archer Road
Stanway