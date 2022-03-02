Future of Preston and Bamber Bridge Sainsbury’s cafes confirmed following announcement of closures

The future of Preston and Bamber Bridge Sainsbury’s cafes have been confirmed after the supermarket chain announced it is closing down 200 of its in-store cafes.

The cafe’s in the Preston Superstore Bamber Bridge will not be among those being axed in Spring as part of the national programme of closures.

Both cafe’s will remain open between 8-5pm every day, apart from 10-3:30 on Sundays in Bamber Bridge and 10:30-16:00 in Preston.

The Preston and Bamber Bridge Sainsbury's cafes are not among the 200 shutting.

As a result of the 200 closures, 2,000 workers' jobs are under threat but Sainsbury's says anyone who loses their job will be prioritised for vacant roles in its stores.

A total of 67 cafes will remain open, while the company reviews its dining operations.

The cafe closures are part of a wider move to transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offers from stores.

To replace the axed cafes, Sainsbury's has proposed to open 30 new restaurant hubs in its stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group, which owns Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed’s Diner and Carluccio's, and 30 Starbucks sites in stores as part of a plan to roll out its dining offering in 250 stores over the next three years

Sainsbury’s is also making changes to how it runs bakeries in 54 stores and launching consultations with staff about plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer, said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month. We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time. Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.

“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler. We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”

In April last year, Sainsbury’s said 1,200 jobs were at risk from plans to stop baking products in some stores, while it cut around 3,500 jobs due to the closure of fresh meat and fish counters in November 2020.

Sainsbury’s has released a list of all the cafe’s that will remain open, those not featured are set for the axe:

Fosse Park

Truro

Rustington New

Scarborough

Marsh Mills

Waterlooville

Penzance

Springfield

Godalming

Bognor Regis

Kings Lynn Hardwick

Thanet Westwood Cross

Lincoln

Ely

Warren Heath

Durham

Monks Cross

Emerson Grn

Castle Point

Bamber Bridge

Longwater Lane

Hazel Grove

Weedon Rd

Morecambe

Leicester North

Nantwich

Pepper Hill

Chichester

Hereford

Bury St.Edmunds

Larkfield

Cheadle (Cheshire)

Cannock

Rugby

Hedge End

Harrogate

Sedlescombe Rd

Pinhoe Road

Barnstaple

Hempstead Valley

Bridge Mead

Wakefield - Marsh Way

Swadlincote

Torquay

Talbot Heath

Isle Of Wight

Darlington

Harlow

Leek

Dewsbury

Marshall Lake

Whitchurch

Macclesfield

Winterstoke Rd

Preston

Didcot

Christchurch

Denton

Stroud

Keighley

Archer Road

Stanway

